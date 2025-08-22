Everybody in Bihar knows RJD leaders always indulged in corrupt practices, alleges PM Modi at Gayaji rally.
PTI | Gayaji | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
