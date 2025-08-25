As CM, I wanted to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram, but then Central govt disagreed; may be it was not in favour of Gandhiji: PM Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:26 IST
As CM, I wanted to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram, but then Central govt disagreed; may be it was not in favour of Gandhiji: PM Modi.
