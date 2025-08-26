ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jang Dong-hyeok: New Conservative Leader Faces Political Turbulence
Money Laundering Probe: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Under Investigation
ED raids against Saurabh Bharadwaj diversionary tactic; case against him false, dates back to time when he wasn't even minister: AAP.
Justice Sought in Tragic Dowry Case: Father Demands Action
Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Faces Legal Hurdles in Alleged Police Assault Case