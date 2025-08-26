BJP, and not EC, decides dates of elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Madhubani.
PTI | Madhubani | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, and not EC, decides dates of elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Madhubani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Blasts BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in Bihar
Amit Shah had said BJP will remain in power for 40-50 years as the party is involved in ‘vote chori’, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
RSS does not respect Constitution because it guarantees equal rights to everyone, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
Neither PM nor Union HM Amit Shah uttered a word on my allegations of 'vote chori' against them, claims Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
If we lose our voting rights, we cannot protect our Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.