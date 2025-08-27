Communication channels open between India and US to resolve tariff issue: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:07 IST
Communication channels open between India and US to resolve tariff issue: Govt sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomacy Delicate Dance: Iran, E3, and the Looming Sanctions
Covert Diplomacy: Greenland's Emerging Battle for Influence
India-Africa Trade Surpasses $100 Billion: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine
Iran says it remains committed to diplomacy after Europe meeting on nuclear dispute