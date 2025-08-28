Countrywide caste census will give 90 per cent of people their rightful dues, Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Motihari.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
