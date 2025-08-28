Left Menu

Countrywide caste census will give 90 per cent of people their rightful dues, Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Motihari.

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:57 IST
Countrywide caste census will give 90 per cent of people their rightful dues, Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Motihari.
  • Country:
  • India

Countrywide caste census will give 90 per cent of people their rightful dues, Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Motihari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Hungary and Ukraine's Ethnic Minority Conflict

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Hungary and Ukraine's Ethnic Minority Conflict

 Ukraine
2
RSS Chief Advocates Free, Pressure-Free International Trade

RSS Chief Advocates Free, Pressure-Free International Trade

 India
3
Unity in Action: The Northern Zonal Council's 32nd Meeting

Unity in Action: The Northern Zonal Council's 32nd Meeting

 India
4
Political Fallout: Language and Leadership

Political Fallout: Language and Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025