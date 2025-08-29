Govt must immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange: Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt must immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange: Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Protests: A Call for Government Action
Activist Demands Kunbi Status for Marathas Amidst Hunger Strike
Government working to find solution to Maratha quota issue within constitutional framework: CM Fadnavis.
Police extend permission for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai by another day.
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands