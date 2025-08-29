Left Menu

Govt must immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange: Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST
Govt must immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange: Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
  • Country:
  • India

Govt must immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange: Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Orders Probe into Delayed Uploading of Punjab and Haryana High Court Decision

Supreme Court Orders Probe into Delayed Uploading of Punjab and Haryana High...

 India
2
Reddy Accuses Rahul Gandhi: A Clash Over Voter Campaign

Reddy Accuses Rahul Gandhi: A Clash Over Voter Campaign

 India
3
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Dharmasthala Controversy: SIT Takes Charge

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Dharmasthala Controversy: SIT Takes Char...

 India
4
FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah: Police.

FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks again...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025