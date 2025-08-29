We have created a roadmap for cooperation for next decade: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:39 IST
We have decided that mutual cooperation in field of defence industry and innovation will be further strengthened: PM Modi.
Focus of 10-year India-Japan roadmap will be investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology and health: PM Modi.
India, Japan cooperation is crucial for global peace and stability: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.
