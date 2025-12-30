China's Diplomatic Tightrope: Mediating Global Tensions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed China's role in mediating global conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite concerns over military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, China promotes dialogue while balancing complex diplomatic relations, especially amid US-China trade tensions.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has announced China's involvement in mediating several international conflicts, including the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. This mediation forms part of China's larger foreign policy strategy to promote peace amid global geopolitical turbulence.
China's military support to Pakistan during the May conflict, known as Operation Sindoor, attracted criticism and highlighted the complexity of the China-India-Pakistan relationship. Despite these tensions, Wang emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts, including inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
In a broader context, Wang noted the impact of economic globalization setbacks and US-China trade tensions. He stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation, particularly regarding the strategic China-US relationships, suggesting a path forward based on mutual respect and reciprocity.
