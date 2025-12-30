Jaishankar Attends Khaleda Zia's Funeral: A Diplomatic Gesture

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday. Zia, a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Jaishankar will represent the Indian government and its people at the event. The funeral marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations, as confirmed by an official statement. He will be traveling to Dhaka on December 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences over Zia's passing, recalling their meeting during his 2015 visit to Dhaka. The relations between India and Bangladesh have been tense since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power, with India raising concerns over minority attacks, especially on Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)