Jaishankar Attends Khaleda Zia's Funeral: A Diplomatic Gesture
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka, representing India. Zia, a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's politics, passed away following a prolonged illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and reminisced about their 2015 meeting.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday. Zia, a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
Jaishankar will represent the Indian government and its people at the event. The funeral marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations, as confirmed by an official statement. He will be traveling to Dhaka on December 31.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences over Zia's passing, recalling their meeting during his 2015 visit to Dhaka. The relations between India and Bangladesh have been tense since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power, with India raising concerns over minority attacks, especially on Hindus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over lapses, violation of norms.
PM Modi meets leading economists on Aatmanirbharta, structural reforms for Viksit Bharat
Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations
World Leaders Mourn Bangladesh's Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Leadership
Putin's Selective Holiday Greetings: A Message of Diplomacy Amidst Tensions