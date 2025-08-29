Netaji did not have a memorial in Delhi before a statue was installed by PM Modi at Kartavya Path: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Netaji did not have a memorial in Delhi before a statue was installed by PM Modi at Kartavya Path: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sardar Patel's contributions were forgotten until PM Modi built his statue in Gujarat: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment in India from Japan in next 10 years: PM Modi.
We have decided that mutual cooperation in field of defence industry and innovation will be further strengthened: PM Modi.
Today, we have laid a strong foundation for a new and golden chapter in India-Japan special strategic and global partnership: PM Modi.
Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.