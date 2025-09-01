We will have to clearly say that no double standards in tackling terrorism will be acceptable: PM Modi at SCO summit.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:12 IST
We will have to clearly say that no double standards in tackling terrorism will be acceptable: PM Modi at SCO summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Bold Vision for Global Security through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
SCO members can increase cooperation for reforms in global institutions; we can unanimously call for UN reform: PM Modi.
China Aims to Elevate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit: Bridging Global Frontiers
Kerala's Battle Against Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Call for Cooperation