Interior Ministry says earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 610 people and injures 1,300, reports AP.
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
