Left Menu

Interior Ministry says earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 610 people and injures 1,300, reports AP.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:49 IST
Interior Ministry says earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 610 people and injures 1,300, reports AP.

Interior Ministry says earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 610 people and injures 1,300, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RJD's assertion of filing 36 claims is incorrect and only 10 filed: EC to SC hearing Bihar SIR matter.

RJD's assertion of filing 36 claims is incorrect and only 10 filed: EC to SC...

 India
2
Tessolve Secures Landmark $150 Million Investment from TPG

Tessolve Secures Landmark $150 Million Investment from TPG

 India
3
Ashok Leyland Posts Steady Sales Growth Despite Market Fluctuations

Ashok Leyland Posts Steady Sales Growth Despite Market Fluctuations

 India
4
Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its continuing exercise: EC to SC.

Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its co...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025