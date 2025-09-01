We hope all relevant sides will move forward constructively: PM Modi on peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:14 IST
We hope all relevant sides will move forward constructively: PM Modi on peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Ukraine
- conflict
- peace
- diplomacy
- India
- international
- crisis
- resolution
- constructive
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WFP and India Rally to Aid Quake-Hit Afghanistan Amid Escalating Crisis
India Calls on Germany for EU Free Trade Pact Support
KP Group Partners with South Korean Firms for Green Ammonia Revolution in India
Severe Weather Strikes Northern India: Punjab and Beyond
Oscar-Worthy Laughs: Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' Competes for International Acclaim