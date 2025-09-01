Bihar SIR: SC asks para-legal volunteers to file with district judges confidential reports, which will be considered on Sept 8.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
