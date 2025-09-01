Lakhs of OBCs will stage protests if reservation meant for them is slashed: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Lakhs of OBCs will stage protests if reservation meant for them is slashed: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OBC
- Maharashtra
- protests
- reservation
- Chhagan Bhujbal
- quotas
- government
- reduction
- community
- unrest
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No problem if Marathas get reservation without changing OBC quota: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after meeting of OBC leaders.
Coal India's Production Dip: Navigating Challenges Amidst Government Targets
Government to Enforce Court Directives Amid Maratha Quota Protests
Maratha Quota Stand-off: Supriya Sule Calls for Immediate Government Action
Unrest in Indonesia: Students and Lawmakers Clash Over Government Spending