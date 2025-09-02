Rebel group in Sudan says a devastating landslide wiped out a village in Darfur, killing at least 1,000 people, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:42 IST
Rebel group in Sudan says a devastating landslide wiped out a village in Darfur, killing at least 1,000 people, reports AP.
