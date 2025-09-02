Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, with 3,000 injured, says Taliban government spokesperson, reports AP.
PTI | Jalalabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
