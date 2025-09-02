AAP Punjab MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra escapes police custody after arrest in rape case, gunshot fired, cop injured: Sources.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
