PM virtually launches cooperative to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to Bihar women associated SHGs.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
PM virtually launches cooperative to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to Bihar women associated SHGs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM
- cooperative
- Bihar
- women
- SHGs
- financial
- empowerment
- funds
- interest
- entrepreneurs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiative in Bihar
Bihar's NDA govt always worked for women empowerment: Modi at launch of new cooperative.
New cooperative to promote entrepreneurship skills of rural women associated with SHGs in Bihar: Modi.
Account Aggregator: Unlocking India's Financial Future
TCA Kalyani: Leading the Charge in India's Financial Governance