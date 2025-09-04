Under the pact with Kuki-Zo groups, territorial integrity of Manipur will be maintained: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Under the pact with Kuki-Zo groups, territorial integrity of Manipur will be maintained: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore ink pact on digital asset innovation.
US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties
Nations Unite for Peace: Progress in DRC-Rwanda Pact Under Scrutiny
Central Team to Evaluate Jammu's Flood Impact
Tamil Nadu Voices Concerns Over GST Reforms Impacting State Revenue