PM Modi and European Union leaders Costa and Von der Leyen reaffirm commitment for early conclusion of India-EU free trade deal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi and European Union leaders Costa and Von der Leyen reaffirm commitment for early conclusion of India-EU free trade deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India-EU
- Trade Deal
- PM Modi
- European Union
- Costa
- Von der Leyen
- Free Trade
- Economy
- Growth
- Agreement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-EU Leaders' Push for Free Trade Deal and Strategic Partnership
PM Modi, EU leaders Costa and Von der Leyen discuss holding next India-EU summit in India at an early date.
PM Modi holds joint phone call with top European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen: Officials.
Honoring Fallen Stars: Portugal's Tribute to Jota and Costa
Final Phase of EU-Mercosur Free Trade Talks: A Boost for Europe