GST has become even simpler, new rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent will become effective from first day of Navratri: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
