India beat Malaysia 4-1 in Super 4s match of Asia Cup men's hockey tournament.
PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:24 IST
India beat Malaysia 4-1 in Super 4s match of Asia Cup men's hockey tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Malaysia
- Asia Cup
- hockey
- Super 4s
- victory
- tournament
- match
- men's team
- strategy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Juan Ayuso Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Vuelta a Espana Stage 12
India Shines: Bartwal's Victory Sets the Tone for World Boxing Championships
Naveen Kumar Commands Haryana Steelers' Comeback Victory Against U Mumba
Resounding Victory for Guyana's PPP in General Election
Saint Lucia Kings Secure Playoff Spot with Dominant Victory