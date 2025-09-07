NHK television reports that Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed intention to resign, reports AP.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:11 IST
NHK television reports that Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed intention to resign, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump says US will host next year's Group of 20 summit at his golf club in Miami, AP reports.
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.
Uttarakhand BJP Firmly Backs Dhami for 2027: Leadership Change Rumours Quashed
Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 64,000, AP reports quoting local health officials.
French Budget Deficit Plans in Jeopardy Amid Political Uncertainty