Leadership Change at Waaree Energies: New CEO Appointed

Waaree Energies, a leading player in the energy sector, has announced a major leadership change. CEO Amit Paithankar has resigned, with his departure effective by mid-May 2026. Jignesh Rathod, currently the Director of Operations, will step in as CEO-Designate immediately, ensuring a smooth transition.

The company's board of directors formally accepted Paithankar's resignation during a recent meeting and expressed profound appreciation for his leadership. Under his tenure, Waaree Energies enhanced its operational capabilities and laid a strong foundation for future growth. Paithankar's decision to pursue opportunities outside marks a significant transition phase for the company.

Jignesh Rathod's appointment as CEO-Designate follows the board's decision, based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Rathod will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer starting mid-May 2026, or earlier if mutually agreed, facilitating continuity in leadership and strategy at Waaree Energies.

