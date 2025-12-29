Left Menu

Leadership Change at Waaree Energies: New CEO Appointed

Waaree Energies announced the resignation of CEO Amit Paithankar, effective mid-May 2026, and named Jignesh Rathod as the successor. The board acknowledged Paithankar's contributions to the company's growth. Rathod, transitioning from Director of Operations, will become CEO-Designate and work alongside Paithankar during the transition period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:24 IST
Waaree Energies, a leading player in the energy sector, has announced a major leadership change. CEO Amit Paithankar has resigned, with his departure effective by mid-May 2026. Jignesh Rathod, currently the Director of Operations, will step in as CEO-Designate immediately, ensuring a smooth transition.

The company's board of directors formally accepted Paithankar's resignation during a recent meeting and expressed profound appreciation for his leadership. Under his tenure, Waaree Energies enhanced its operational capabilities and laid a strong foundation for future growth. Paithankar's decision to pursue opportunities outside marks a significant transition phase for the company.

Jignesh Rathod's appointment as CEO-Designate follows the board's decision, based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Rathod will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer starting mid-May 2026, or earlier if mutually agreed, facilitating continuity in leadership and strategy at Waaree Energies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

