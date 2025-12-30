Rakesh Aggarwal Takes Charge as NIA's Interim DG Amidst Leadership Change

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Rakesh Aggarwal, a seasoned IPS officer, as the interim Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This follows the unexpected return of Sadanand Vasant Date to his parent cadre.

Aggarwal, from the 1994 IPS Himachal Pradesh cadre and a current Special Director General at the NIA, steps in following the Appointments Committee's approval of Date's repatriation. He's been pivotal in handling sensitive terrorism probes.

The Centre's move aims to provide stability at the NIA as it deals with sophisticated security challenges, leveraging Aggarwal's vast experience in counter-terrorism and internal security investigations.