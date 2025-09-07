Left Menu

Israel says Houthi drone from Yemen has hit near Israel's southern airport, halting flights, reports AP.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:45 IST
Israel says Houthi drone from Yemen has hit near Israel's southern airport, halting flights, reports AP.

Israel says Houthi drone from Yemen has hit near Israel's southern airport, halting flights, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fugitive Life-term Convict Naushad Captured After Six-Year Pursuit

Fugitive Life-term Convict Naushad Captured After Six-Year Pursuit

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Angul: Community Demands Justice for 11-Year-Old Girl

Tragedy Strikes Angul: Community Demands Justice for 11-Year-Old Girl

 India
3
Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

 Global
4
VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025