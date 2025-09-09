CM Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to divide Assam, alleges CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to divide Assam, alleges CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MA Baby Commemorates Sitaram Yechury's Legacy in Assam
Tragic Tale in Guwahati: Teen Murder Followed by Suicidal Turn
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Guwahati Health Directorate
Shreya Ghoshal to Light Up Women's World Cup Opening in Guwahati
Prohibitory order imposed around 5 km radius of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati