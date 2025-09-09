Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC seeking share in late father Sunjay Kapur's property.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC seeking share in late father Sunjay Kapur's property.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood Heirloom Battle: Karisma Kapoor's Children Challenge Late Father’s Will
Akshay Kumar: A Journey of Gratitude and Success in Bollywood
Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute
Celebrating Three Decades of 'Rangeela': A Timeless Bollywood Classic
Bollywood Stars Grace Ganpati Darshan at Minister's Residence