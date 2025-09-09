PM Modi says violence in Nepal heart-rending, appeals to ''brothers and sisters'' in Nepal to support peace.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:26 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi says violence in Nepal heart-rending, appeals to ''brothers and sisters'' in Nepal to support peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Iran Diplomatic Ties: Strengthened by Historical Bonds and Shared Vision
Adityanath's Call for Embracing Indianness: Reviving Heritage and Economy
CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's New Vice President
Nepal in Chaos: A Cautionary Tale for India's Diplomatic Focus
India Repatriates 67 Pakistan Nationals, Seeks Safe Return of Indians