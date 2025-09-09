Left Menu

French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, reports AP.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

