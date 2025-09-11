Free, open, prosperous Indian Ocean is in our shared interest: PM Modi after talks with Mauritius counterpart.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:16 IST
