PM Narendra Modi arrives at Dehradun for aerial survey of disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Dehradun for aerial survey of disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Disaster-Stricken Uttarakhand
Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Uttarakhand's Disaster Zones
Modi's Aerial Survey: Aiding Uttarakhand's Recovery
Modi will chair a high-level review meeting at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun on his return from the aerial survey of the affected areas.
Controversial Safety Report Sparks Debate in Dehradun