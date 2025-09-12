Sebi board clears lighter regulatory framework for AIFs with accredited investors: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:20 IST
Sebi board clears lighter regulatory framework for AIFs with accredited investors: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sebi to broaden the definition of 'strategic investor' under the REIT and InvIT norms by including QIBs: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
China's Drive to Boost Private Investment
India's Semiconductor Revolution: Nextgen's $8,800 Crore Investment
Denmark's Historic Air Defense Investment
China's Fiscal Strategy: Strengthening Consumption and Investment