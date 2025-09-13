PM Narendra Modi reaches Imphal, his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in 2023.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi reaches Imphal, his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Showdown: India vs. Pakistan in Asia Cup
Sunday’s Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan insult to national sentiment: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
My father had told Javed Miandad there will be no cricket till terror acts continue against India from Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray.
Esha Singh Strikes Gold: Ending India's ISSF Medal Drought in Style
Shiv Sena-UBT to organise protests across Maharashtra against Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray.