Left Menu

Manuscripts living memory of nation, foundation of its civilisational identity: New Delhi Declaration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:19 IST
Manuscripts living memory of nation, foundation of its civilisational identity: New Delhi Declaration.
  • Country:
  • India

Manuscripts living memory of nation, foundation of its civilisational identity: New Delhi Declaration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Amplifies Call for Sanctions

Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Amplifies Call for Sanctions

 Global
2
UN Backs Two-State Solution Amid Controversy

UN Backs Two-State Solution Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Jalaj Saxena Joins Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Domestic Cricket

Jalaj Saxena Joins Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Domestic Cricket

 India
4
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025