Left Menu

We firmly believe manuscripts not merely relics of past, but guiding light of future: 'Gyan Bharatam' declaration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:27 IST
We firmly believe manuscripts not merely relics of past, but guiding light of future: 'Gyan Bharatam' declaration.
  • Country:
  • India

We firmly believe manuscripts not merely relics of past, but guiding light of future: 'Gyan Bharatam' declaration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Drug Bust: Marijuana Ring Smashed

Delhi Drug Bust: Marijuana Ring Smashed

 India
2
21st century belongs to Northeast: PM Modi in Imphal.

21st century belongs to Northeast: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
3
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Arms Factory Exposed in Mathura

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Arms Factory Exposed in Mathura

 India
4
Imphal is city of opportunities, I see it among those places that will accelerate pace of India's development: PM.

Imphal is city of opportunities, I see it among those places that will accel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025