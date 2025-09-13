India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.
PTI | Huangzhou | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:54 IST
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women's Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vijay's Triumphant Campaign Launch Draws Thousands
Nepali Political Crisis: Unconstitutional Parliament Dissolution Draws Fire
Nihal Sarin's Strategic Draw at FIDE Grand Swiss
Taylor Swift Drawn into Blake Lively's Legal Drama Against Justin Baldoni
Health News Roundup: Intercept Pharma Withdraws Drug, China's Food Safety Law, and AI Mental Health Devices