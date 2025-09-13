Bhupen Hazarika gave voice to a united Northeast during height of violence in region: PM in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhupen Hazarika gave voice to a united Northeast during height of violence in region: PM in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupen Hazarika
- unity
- Northeast India
- violence
- culture
- peace
- Prime Minister
- Guwahati
- music
- legacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt in Manipur Amid Prime Minister's Visit
Historic Leadership: Nepal Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Narendra Modi Champions Peace in Conflict-Weary Manipur
A New Era of Peace and Prosperity for Manipur: PM Modi’s Vision Unveiled
World News Highlights: Sudan Peace Efforts, Nuclear Policies, and More