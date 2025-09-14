Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat disqualified from World Wrestling Championship after being found overweight: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:42 IST
