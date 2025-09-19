SC recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Chaubey, rules out any fresh poll as only one year tenure left.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 11:14 IST
Country:
- India
