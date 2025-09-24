Left Menu

Cabinet clears four-laning of Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section on NH-139W in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:20 IST
Cabinet clears four-laning of Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section on NH-139W in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore.

Cabinet clears four-laning of Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section on NH-139W in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore.

