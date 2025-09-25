Our govt working to make clean energy campaign a mass movement: PM Modi in Banswara.
PTI | Banswara(Rj) | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Our govt working to make clean energy campaign a mass movement: PM Modi in Banswara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DS28 Global LLP: Transforming India's Agricultural Wealth into Global Exports
ISMA Calls for Urgent MSP Revision to Stabilize India's Sugar Sector
France and India: A Cultural and Business Renaissance
India's Economic Resilience Shines Amid Global Uncertainties
PM Modi Launches Mega Energy Projects, Propelling India's Power Future