Govt cancels FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:55 IST
- India
It is clear that mob violence in Ladakh was guided by activist Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements: Govt statement.