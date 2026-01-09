India Rebukes NY Mayor for Support to Jailed Activist

India expressed disapproval of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's overture to imprisoned activist Umar Khalid, cautioning public figures to respect judicial independence in fellow democracies.

Mamdani, of Indian descent, communicated his solidarity to Khalid through a handwritten letter delivered during Khalid's parents' US visit.

The External Affairs Ministry called for a focus on official responsibilities over personal biases, amid Khalid's continued denial of bail since his 2020 arrest under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act related to Delhi's 2020 clashes.