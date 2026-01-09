Left Menu

India Rebukes NY Mayor for Support to Jailed Activist

India criticized New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his note to jailed activist Umar Khalid, stressing the importance of respecting judiciary independence in democracies. Mamdani's solidarity message, delivered by Khalid's parents, drew a rebuke from India's External Affairs Ministry, highlighting the need to avoid personal biases in official positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:11 IST
India Rebukes NY Mayor for Support to Jailed Activist
Zohran Mamdani
  • Country:
  • India

India expressed disapproval of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's overture to imprisoned activist Umar Khalid, cautioning public figures to respect judicial independence in fellow democracies.

Mamdani, of Indian descent, communicated his solidarity to Khalid through a handwritten letter delivered during Khalid's parents' US visit.

The External Affairs Ministry called for a focus on official responsibilities over personal biases, amid Khalid's continued denial of bail since his 2020 arrest under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act related to Delhi's 2020 clashes.

TRENDING

1
Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

 Belgium
3
Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

 Indonesia
4
President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026