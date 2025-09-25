We infused Rs 3.10 lakh crore capital in banking sector: Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
We infused Rs 3.10 lakh crore capital in banking sector: Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges
NBFCs' Resurgence: Fueling India's Economic Growth
Argentina's Economic Growth Falls Short of Expectations
GST Reforms Ignite India's Economic Growth at UPITS
India's economic growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating UPITS.