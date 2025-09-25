CM's Breakfast Scheme has led to increased student attendance, says TN CM Stalin in Chennai.
CM's Breakfast Scheme has led to increased student attendance, says TN CM Stalin in Chennai.
Due to education support schemes, 75 per cent students in TN opt for higher education after completing 12th Class, says CM Stalin.
Entire country should emulate TN's education initiatives, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Chennai.
As many as 1,878 students from govt schools in last 4 years have gone to top educational institutions, says TN CM Stalin in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu ready to implement Telangana's good schemes, this is healthy development politics: TN CM in Chennai event.
Tamil Nadu Champions Education with Inclusive Schemes