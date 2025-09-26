Bihar's 75 lakh women received Rs 10,000 each under new scheme, to get additional Rs 2 lakh for improvement of entrepreneurial skills: Modi.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
