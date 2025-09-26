Since January, 2417 Indian nationals have been deported or repatriated from the US: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Since January, 2417 Indian nationals have been deported or repatriated from the US: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- deportation
- repatriation
- nationals
- immigration
- legal challenges
- MEA
- policies
- Indian diaspora
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digital IDs and the Debate on Immigration Control: Starmer's Bold New Plan
Digital IDs: Britain's Bold Move to Combat Illegal Immigration
Britain Introduces Mandatory Digital ID to Tackle Illegal Immigration
Britain's New Digital ID Scheme to Curb Illegal Immigration
Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy